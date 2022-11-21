Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.23 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $842,006.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00013517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001361 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,706,818 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.20804212 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $950,899.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.