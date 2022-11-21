Metahero (HERO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.68 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.01589000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00012691 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00034840 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.07 or 0.01622200 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.