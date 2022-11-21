Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 3.4%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.90. 495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Merus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Insider Activity

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Merus by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

