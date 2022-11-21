Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up to $217.68

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $217.68, but opened at $223.26. Medpace shares last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.