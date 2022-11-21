Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $20.98. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $238.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 359,542 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.