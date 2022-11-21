MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte comprises approximately 1.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 2.22% of MaxCyte worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 583.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.11% of the company's stock.

Shares of MXCT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. 2,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,745. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

