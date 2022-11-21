Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.92

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 223305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.47.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

