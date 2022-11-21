Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 1,429 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,421 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

ADBE traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.18. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

