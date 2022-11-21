Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,506. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

