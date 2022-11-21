Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.08. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 83,329 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $787.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

