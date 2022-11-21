Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,437 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $66,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.68.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.13 on Monday, reaching $373.94. 23,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,093. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

