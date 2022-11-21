Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,356 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.96. 3,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.50 and a 200 day moving average of $405.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

