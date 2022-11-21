Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $44.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,158 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fortive worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,320. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

