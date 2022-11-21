Main Street Research LLC Sells 707 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.04. 85,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.