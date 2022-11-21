Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $315.48. The company had a trading volume of 101,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The firm has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

