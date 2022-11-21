Main Street Research LLC Invests $329,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after buying an additional 472,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $52,986,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
