Main Street Research LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $273.82. 58,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

