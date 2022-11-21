Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,406. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

