Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116,962 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 74,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 96,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.78. 595,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The stock has a market cap of $380.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

