Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for about 5.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. 5,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

