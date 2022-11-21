Main Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,353 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $81.07 on Monday. 45,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

