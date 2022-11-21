Main Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Main Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,325,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 146,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 8,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

