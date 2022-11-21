Main Management LLC Buys 71,166 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 2.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.02. 122,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

