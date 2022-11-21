Main Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,120. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

