LUXO (LUXO) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $3,841.47 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.