Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 478,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,765,554 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,314,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,999,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.