Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 478,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,765,554 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.
Lufax Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Lufax Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,314,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,999,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.