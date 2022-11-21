Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $308.52 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $308.52 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars.

