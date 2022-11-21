Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $106.98. 5,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

