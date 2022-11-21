Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

MTD traded down $15.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,386.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,736. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,235.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock worth $25,747,431. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

