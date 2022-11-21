Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.50. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

