Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 8,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

