Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $21.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.51. 1,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,713. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

