Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,550,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.14. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,296. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

