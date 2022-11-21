Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

ADBE traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.18. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

