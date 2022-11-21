Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $259.31. 10,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,927. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

