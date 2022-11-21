Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,601 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 490.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.