Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $60.19 or 0.00372403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $768.49 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00027637 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00017533 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,657,494 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
