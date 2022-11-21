Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.57 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004656 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $103.57 million and $3.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00026182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005958 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005610 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,833,195 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

