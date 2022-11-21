Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Lisk has a total market cap of $103.94 million and $3.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005941 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005548 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,840,929 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

