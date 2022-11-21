Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $1,214.06 or 0.07594103 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

