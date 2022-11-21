Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 490,499 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

