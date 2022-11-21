Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO Paul Blanchfield Sells 2,432 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 884,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 232,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.