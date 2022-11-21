K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT Lowered to €26.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($39.18) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.49) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.66.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 14,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

