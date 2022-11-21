Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.58

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 36047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

