KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $594,180.08

KOK (KOK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. KOK has a total market cap of $57.87 million and approximately $594,180.08 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00228762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003822 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12133138 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $619,843.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.