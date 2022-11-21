Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

