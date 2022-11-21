Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

