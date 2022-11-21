Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 840 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. 158,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

