Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,047.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 219,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

