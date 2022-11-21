Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,362. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

